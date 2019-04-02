You Paid for It: Bridge Run by the Numbers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The nation’s third largest 10k is just four days away. Emergency workers, volunteers and Cooper River Bridge Run staff are in the final sprint.
33,200 athletes are currently registered, with more signing up every day, according to Deputy Race Director Irv Batten.
Charleston County EMS will have 7 extra ambulances, 6 additional supervisors, 4 bike team members, the Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) Vehicle, a marine paramedic, and 4 administrative personnel working the event.
Mt. Pleasant Fire Department spent $9,989.37 in 2018 in overtime and labor costs directly associated to the Bridge Run. The costs spanned the day before the event and the day of the event. Those costs were billed back to the Bridge Run.
Last year, the City of Charleston billed the Bridge Run approximately $67,000 for personnel costs.
For the last three years, the Cooper River Bridge Run has reported revenue between $2 and $2.7 million on its tax forms.
That will include a $60,000 Accommodations Tax grant from the City of Charleston in 2019.
The city also offers a special parking rate of $5 at select city parking garages for participants. Those hours and garage locations will be released soon.
Bridge Run officials say the costs are all well worth it, estimating a direct $30 million boost for our the local economy.
Live 5’s live coverage of the event will start at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Important notes:
Online registration closes on Wednesday, April 3 at 11:59 p.m.
After that time you can register in person at the Expo at the Charleston Area Convention Center Thursday April 4, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday April 5, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
There will be no corral changes. Bib numbers will be emailed to all participants this week.
You are allowed to pick up a race packet for someone else! The quickest way is to know their Bib number.
You will need their address in case there's another participant with the same name.
Please limit the number of bib pickups to 10 per person.
