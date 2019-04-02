Billboards go up in several states for missing teen possibly traveling with 47-year-old man

PORT BARRE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - APR. 2
The FBI New Orleans Field Office is now assisting in finding Domeanna Spell, 15, who was last seen the morning of Thursday, Mar. 28. The FBI has placed digital billboards across several states.
ORIGINAL STORY
Port Barre Police are asking for help locating Domeanna Spell, 15, last seen Thursday, Mar. 28 around 7 a.m.
Investigators say Spell was last seen exiting a bus at Port Barre High School. She is believed to be traveling with Cory “Shane” Disotell, 47, in a silver 2003 Honda Civic. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the vehicle has Louisiana license plate 995CGK. Disotell is described as a white male who is 5′ 8″ tall, weighing 155 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.
Spell’s sister, Jerrie Cradeur, says Spell got off the bus at Port Barre High School and then walked across the street and got in a car with Disotell, who the sister says is a family friend.
“He probably has her believing that she’s safe with him and that she’s madly in love with him," said Cradeur.
“He had become really good friends with my mom and dad. They even got a deer lease together because they were really close friends, and that’s how they knew him and Domeanna started babysitting for his granddaughter, and come to find out there was no granddaughter there for him to be babysitting," Cradeur said.
Disotell reportedly gave Spell money every weekend, leading her parents to believe she was in fact working a babysitting job, but Cradeur believes Spell was in a relationship with Disotell.
“She probably left on her free will, and I don’t think he would harm her in anyway, but he is said to be aggressive," Cradeur said.
Police believe Spell may have changed her appearance some, but say she is described as the following:
- White female
- Approximately 5’ 2” in height
- Around 105 lbs in weight
- Last seen with long, light brown hair
- Has blue/hazel eyes
Police are asking the public, friends, and classmates of Spell to come forward with any information or tips, no matter how significant they may or may not seem. Investigators can be reached at 1-800-225-5324 any time of the day or night.
