Breaux, Lockridge Smash Home Runs as RiverDogs Fall to Pelicans in Exhibition Opener

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Charleston catcher Josh Breaux clubbed a leadoff home run for one of a pair of extra-base hits on the night as the RiverDogs fell, 9-4, to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in Tuesday night’s “Battle of the Beaches” exhibition from TicketReturn.com Field.
The Yankees’ second-round pick last summer, Breaux put on an impressive display of power in the RiverDogs’ final tune up before Thursday’s opener in Columbia. The Tomball, TX native drove the first pitch he saw off the wall in dead center for a double in the first inning and deposited another a few feet further for a home run in the sixth to cap his unofficial Dogs debut.
Speedy centerfielder Brandon Lockridge also flashed some pop from the leadoff shot, taking a 2-1 pitch from Luis Lugo (1-0) out to deep left field with two outs in the seventh.
Flame throwing righty Luis Medina (0-1) got the start for the RiverDogs and gave up an unearned tally in the first before struggling with command in the second inning, issuing three walks and giving up a two-run, go-ahead single to Pelicans centerfielder D.J. Wilson. The Yankees’ No. 8 prospect finished his evening with four strikeouts and six free passes over 3 1/3 frames.
After taking the second inning lead, Myrtle Beach never looked back, adding on with two-run homers in the fourth and sixth from Wilson and right fielder Jimmy Herron, both off reliever Rodney Hutchison.
With the defeat, the RiverDogs fell to 0-3 against the Pelicans since the Yankees and Cubs affiliates renewed the “Battle of the Beaches” rivalry in 2016 with an annual exhibition.
In the Spring Training style affair, three half-innings were called early when pitchers got into jams. The Pelicans even batted in the bottom of the ninth, despite holding an 8-4 lead at that point.
Upcoming
The RiverDogs open the season on the road on Thursday, April 4 in Columbia at 7:05 p.m. to take on the Columbia Fireflies, the Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, in the first contest of a weeklong road trip. Thursday’s season opener will be broadcast on “The Big Talker” 1250 WTMA in the tri-county area and via the TuneIn Radio app.