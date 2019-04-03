Bucs drop slugfest to Spartans Tuesday night

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – In a rare nonconference matchup between Big South teams, USC Upstate used defensive miscues to get past Charleston Southern 11-7 Tuesday night at Cleveland S. Harley Ballpark.
USC Upstate (12-16) got out to an early 5-2 lead through three innings turning four CSU (10-22) errors into runs before a four-spot in the top of the fifth brought the game back to a 7-6 margin in favor of the Spartans.
Facing a 7-2 deficit, Kyle Horton smacked a two-run double down the left field line then scored on Max Ryerson’s two-run home run to left capping the four-run inning and making it a one-run affair. The Spartans would answer though with two in the bottom of the fifth before adding insurance and hanging on for the 11-7 final.
Ryerson’s home run highlighted a two-hit day for the freshman while Jason Miller extended his hit streak to 11 games and gathered two knocks while Reid Hardwick also hit two singles.
How They Scored
- USC Upstate scored three unearned runs across the first four frames behind four CSU errors taking a 7-2 lead in the early stages.
- CSU’s offense woke up with a four-run fifth inning as Kyle Horton and Max Ryerson each drove-in two runs – Horton on a double and Ryerson on a home run to left.
- The big fifth made it a 7-6 ballgame in favor of the home Spartans, but a two-spot in the bottom half halted the Bucs’ momentum to make it 9-6 through five.
- CSU would add another run after Jason Miller tripled to center and scored on Dante Blakeney’s RBI single, but two-more errors allowed another run to come across in the eighth and USC Upstate kept the Bucs off the board down the stretch.
News and Notes
- Max Ryerson made it back-to-back games leaving the yard with his two-run shot to left. He now has four longballs on the season and has tied Ryan Stoudemire for the team-lead with 19 RBI’s.
- Jason Miller extended his hitting streak to 11 games with another two-hit performance as he was fresh off a week in which he hit over .400.
- Payton Holdsworth made his first appearance in the leadoff spot finishing the day with a hit and run scored to extend his on-base streak to nine games.
- Freshman righty Logan Adams tossed a season-high 4.0 frames but was hurt by miscues defensively in taking the first loss of the season.
Up Next
CSU finishes their 2019 series with Lowcountry rival Citadel Wednesday night on ESPN+ as the Bucs try and make it a perfect 3-0 at home versus Charleston-based schools this season. First pitch from CSU Ballpark is slated for 6 p.m.