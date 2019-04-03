California attorney general plans to restrict state travel to SC due to “discriminatory” law

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - California’s attorney general plans to restrict that state’s travel to South Carolina because of what he’s calls one of the Palmetto State’s discriminatory laws.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra said a South Carolina law allows private faith-based adoption agencies to discriminate against people who don’t share their moral or religious beliefs including members of the LGBT community.
“The State of South Carolina recently enacted a measure that sanctions discrimination against families in the placement of children in need of homes," Becerra said in a statement."The State of California stands strongly against any form of discrimination.”
On Tuesday, Becerra announced that California will prohibit state-funded and state-sponsored travel to South Carolina as a result of a “discriminatory provision buried deep within a general budget bill.”
Earlier this year, Gov. Henry McMaster asked the US Department of Health and Human services to make an exception to a regulation that said faith-based adoption groups couldn’t discriminate against families for those reasons. The department granted that request.
