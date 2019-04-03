Charleston Co. continues to push use of sales tax to fund portion of I-526 completion

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - In a special subcommittee meeting Wednesday morning in Columbia, Charleston County officials continued their push to try and convince state lawmakers it has the money it needs to fund its portion of the $725 million needed to finish I-526.
The county is on the hook for $300 million and officials are convinced they can fund it using portions of the 2004 and 2016 half-cent sales tax.
Members of the senate subcommittee were given a presentation which included projected revenues from the sales tax and the affordibility of using those revenues to fund the I-526 completion project.
“The county stands ready to build this thing with the Department of Transportation and the State Infrastructure Bank Board,” Charleston County Councilman Elliot Summey said.
State Sens. Paul Campbell and Leon Stavrinakis both tried to help the county’s case. Stavrinakis pointed to the county’s growth since 2009 would provide sufficient sales tax revenue for the county to meet its funding goal. Campbell pointed to Charleston being one of only 46 counties in the country with a AAA credit rating by all three credit agencies which points toward financial stability.
“There is no doubt Charleston is capable of it,” Stavrinakis said of the county’s ability to fund their piece of the project.
During a meeting in February, the committee recommended that a subcommittee review the funding for the contract. They’d like to learn more about how Charleston County plans to fund its portion of the project.
In January, State bank board members voted 5-2 to supply $420 million to complete the interstate.
The Charleston County Council Chairman, Elliott Summey, said then that the county still plans to move forward with permitting for the project.
“We’re going to keep moving forward on the project," Summey said. "We spent $3 million dollars on the project last week and we continue to get bills from SCDOT and we’re going to continue paying them, we’re moving right along.”
Under an amended agreement, Charleston County will be responsible for the rest, believed to be about $305 million. The county also will be responsible to defend any lawsuits.
Summey says they’ve already explained how they are going to fund the project.
“Through any means necessary through Charleston County’s multiple resources we’ve got whether it’s the sales tax or property tax,” Summey said. “We’ve got AAA bond rating we’re one out of 46 counties in the country with such a high bond rating so we feel very confident.”
Summey says they are using funds from the sales tax referendum that have not been already allocated.
“As far as I’m concerned we have a contract with the State Infrastructure Bank and we’re moving forward," Summey said.
State Transportation Infrastructure Bank Board Member Chip Limehouse says the funding contract should have never gone back to the Joint Bond Review Committee because the committee had already approved the project. He says he believes the project funds will still be approved. He says it’s rare that a subcommittee would be created to examine the project further.
Last June, the SIB voted to kill the extension project, convinced Charleston County didn’t have the funding secured to cover cost overruns for the project. Then last October, the SIB and the county reopened negotiations.
