Charleston to receive ‘Pinwheel City’ desgination for child abuse prevention efforts

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Mayor John Tecklenburg will announce Wednesday afternoon that the city of Charleston will again be designated as a “Pinwheel City.”
The pinwheel is the national symbol to prevent child abuse. The Children’s Trust of South Carolina says pinwheels represent the happy, healthy childhood every child deserves.
The name is being used as part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Tecklenburg is expected to be joined by representatives from the South Carolina Children’s Trust, the Charleston County Department of Social Services, and Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center.
Wednesday’s announcement will be made at Colonial Lake near the intersection of Broad Street and Rutledge Avenue, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
The Holy City has been a Pinwheel City since 2015.
