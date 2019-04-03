Cleanup complete at former recycling facility in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The cleanup of the former Viva recycling facility has been completed, according to county officials.
Berkeley County Government announced on Wednesday that the clean up process at the Moncks Corner site was done.
“The cleanup was funded through $3.5 million in grants from SC DHEC,” county officials said."However, Liberty Tire Recycling was able to complete the cleanup for $3.3 million, coming in under budget."
The clean up process began in August of 2018 and was scheduled to be completed no later than June of 2019.
