Cleanup complete at former recycling facility in Berkeley County

Crews working to clean up the Viva Recycling Facility in Berkeley County. (File photo)
April 3, 2019 at 5:17 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 5:17 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The cleanup of the former Viva recycling facility has been completed, according to county officials.

Berkeley County Government announced on Wednesday that the clean up process at the Moncks Corner site was done.

“The cleanup was funded through $3.5 million in grants from SC DHEC,” county officials said."However, Liberty Tire Recycling was able to complete the cleanup for $3.3 million, coming in under budget."

Viva was forced to close in 2017 after inspectors found a slew of violations. The company’s permit allowed them to have about 99,000 tires on site, however inspectors found nearly 300,000.

The clean up process began in August of 2018 and was scheduled to be completed no later than June of 2019.

