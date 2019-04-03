Deputies investigating source of bomb threat called in to school

BEAUFORT, SC (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says no explosive device was located after a search at a high school where a bomb threat had been called in Wednesday.
Deputies say an employee of Battery Creek High School received a bomb threat via telephone at approximately 1 p.m. from an unknown male who claimed there was a bomb on school property. The employee notified the school resource officers and the school went under a modified lockdown while deputies searched the area, deputies said.
Shortly before 4 p.m., deputies said a a search of the interior and exterior of the school turned up no suspicious or explosive devices.
The identity of the male caller and the location where the call originated are now under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. Students who have information are asked to notify authorities through the P3 mobile app, which is available on all student tablets.
