Dorchester Paws says it is above ‘critical capacity’ for dogs

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter says it has run out of space for dogs.
Dorchester Paws is designed to kennel up to 80 dogs and currently has 120 with more than 50 of those being housed at the shelter for more than 30 days.
Some have been at the shelter for more than six months, according to Executive Director Kim Almstedt.
“We have run out of space,” Almstedt said. “Dogs are doubled up in kennels and we are using metal pop-up crates. To continue to humanely care for these animals, we need assistance from the community to foster and/or adopt a dog.”
Dorchester Paws is offering a $40 adoption special for dogs older than six months. The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea/heartworm preventative.
Fostering a dog is also an option.
Those who are interested in adopting or fostering are asked to visit Dorchester Paws for more information or visit the shelter located at 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville between the hours of 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
