Isle of Palms could ban smoking on beaches to reduce litter

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCSC) - City leaders on Isle of Palms are discussing how to reduce the number of cigarette butts found on the beach, including the possibility of prohibiting smoking.
During the last city council meeting on March 26, council members discussed the growing problem of people littering the beach with used cigarette butts.
The Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew, which is a group of volunteers who clean up trash on the Isle of Palms beach, picked up 23,000 pieces of trash in eleven total hours last summer, according to the group's most recent data.
The data shows 9,407 pieces of that trash were general plastics and more than 8,000 pieces of the trash were cigarettes.
During the March 26 meeting, a regular volunteer who picks up trash on the Isle of Palms said he has also noticed a lot of cigarettes littering the beach.
The Isle of Palms Public Works Committee will discuss the issue of smoking on the beach during its meeting on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.