Lunchables launching ‘Brunchables’ breakfast line

(CNN) – Lunchables is looking to move into the breakfast market.
The snack food line is set to debut a new product called “Brunchables.”
There will be three varieties to choose from: Bacon & Cheese, Breakfast Ham & Cheese, and Breakfast Sausage & Cheese.
Lunchables teased the announcement on April Fools’ Day, causing many fans to be suspicious.
But Brunchables is a real thing, according to an announcement made Tuesday by the Kraft Heinz company – and they should be available in select stores this month.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.