Man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A judge did not set bond Wednesday for a man accused of sexual battery against a child.
Louise Lighty is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, court documents state.
The victim’s mother told police Lighty sexually assaulted her daughter on March 16, an affidavit states. Investigators say the child said she was standing near a bed Lighty was lying on when he reached around her and put his hands down her pants and under her underwear.
Lighty was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
