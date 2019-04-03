No. 4 Georgia Stifles Tigers 5-3

Elliott (4-1) earned the win by surrendering just three hits, two runs and no walks with seven strikeouts. He also did not allow any of the eight leadoff batters he faced to reach base. Aaron Schunk pitched 1.1 innings to record his 10th save of the year. Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (1-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded four hits, four runs (two earned) and two walks with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.