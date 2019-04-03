Police looking for man accused of peeping into home

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man they say was recorded on a home security camera peeping into a home.
Richard Dion Thompson, 33, has an active warrant on a peeping tom charge, according to a release from the North Charleston Police Department.
Thompson was seen in the backyard peeping in the rear window of a home on Indigo Makers Trace on March 26 at approximately 4:55 a.m., the release states.
Police released a surveillance image taken from a RING camera from the victim’s backyard.
Thompson stands 5-foot-7, weighs 175 and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective M. Powitchko at 843-554-5700.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.