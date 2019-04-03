Police looking for man who stole money during N. Charleston open house event

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -North Charley police are looking for a man they say was caught on camera stealing money from an open house event on March 31.
Authorities are looking for 56-year-old Anthony Edward Silveira who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
His last known address was in Summerville. Police say he also has tattoos on his right arm, both inside forearms, chest and left shoulder.
If found, please contact the North Charleston police department or Det. Powitchko at mpowitchko@northcharleston.org.
