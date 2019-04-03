Portion of Clements Ferry Rd. blocked after multi-vehicle accident sends 2 to the hospital

DANIEL ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - A portion of Clements Ferry Road on Daniel Island is blocked following a multi-vehicle accident that sent two people to the hospital.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say all lanes of Clements Ferry Road are blocked at Enterprise Boulevard.
Authorities are urging motorists to use alternate routes and to drive safely.
According to authorities, one of the vehicles involved in the accident was on fire. Two people were transported to MUSC.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the North Charleston Police Department are assisting Charleston police.
