Project will add 400 feet to Waterfront Park in downtown Charleston, will include benches and gardens

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Waterfront Park hotel and expansion in downtown Charleston is only a couple of hurdles away from becoming a reality.
The plans for the 225-room hotel and 400-foot expansion of the park just needs final approval from the city’s board of architectural review.
At the same time, it must gain technical approvals for site designs. When all is said and done, Jason Kronsberg, the city’s director of parks, said the goal is to make the addition a seamless transition from what is there right now. He hopes that someone walking along the water wouldn’t be able to tell where the old park ended and the new one began.
The new portion of the park will be 15 feet wide. There will be benches, gardens, and fountains. There will also be more intimate seating. The park will be owned by the city but constructed by the hotel.
“The Waterfront Park extension will be under the purview of the city of Charleston’s park’s department,” Kronsberg said. “Then we’ll do a hybrid maintenance share of some of the more detailed spaces in the other levels of the park.”
Besides bedrooms, the hotel will have a cafe, some ground-floor retail, a restaurant, a rooftop terrace, and a spa. All of it will be open to the public.
The project is being developed by Lowe Enterprises which expects construction to start later this year.
“We look forward to continually improving the project and securing final BAR approval and making this project a reality for the long-term benefit of the Charleston community and its visitors,” Dan Battista, Lowe’s senior vice president of development in Charleston, said.
The group is hoping to open the hotel in 2021.
