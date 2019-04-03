SCDNR: Search underway in Clarendon Co. is for ‘additional articles’ related to murder of UofSC student Samantha Josephson

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Several agencies, including the State Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, are currently investigating a scene near the location where a University of South Carolina student’s body was found less than 12 hours after she was kidnapped.
The heavy law enforcement presence on Knowlton Road is not far from where Samantha Josephson’s body was found on March 29 and near the last-known address of the suspect, Nathaniel Rowland.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed via Twitter that their search is “for additional articles pertaining to 21-year-old Samantha Josephson’s murder.”
The property owner tells WIS that law enforcement told him they are searching his entire property in relation to the Josephson investigation.
Josephson was kidnapped when she was waiting for an Uber she summonded outside of a Five Points district bar on Harden Street in the early-morning hours of March 29. The car, driven by Rowland, was not an Uber. Police say its likely she was unable to escape once she was inside because the child-safety locks on the backseat doors were enabled.
According to SLED, Josephson, of Robbinsville, NJ, died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” SLED did not disclose what type of weapon was used that caused the injuries.
According to an arrest warrant for the suspect, 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland, Josephson had “numerous wounds evident on multiple parts of her body to include her head, neck, face, upper body, leg, and foot.” Her body was discovered in a rural area in New Zion, SC, nearly 70 miles from Columbia.
