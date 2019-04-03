Sheriff to start legal steps to close business where 3 have been shot to death

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County’s sheriff says “enough is enough” when it comes to a nightclub on Pawley’s Island where three people were gunned down in the past eight months.
Sheriff Lane Cribb will begin the legal steps necessary to close an business at 915 Petigru Road in the Pawleys Island area that has been known as TC’s Lounge, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
“This behavior is not representative of the Pawleys Island community,” Cribb said. “They deserve better, and I will do everything in my power to make sure this location and every other one like it will cease to exist. We will use any legal authority we deem appropriate to make this happen.”
Two people died and a third was seriously wounded by gunfire at the nightclub on March 29. Another man was shot to death at the club on July 24, 2018.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.