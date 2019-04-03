Special subcommittee meeting will discuss I-526 funding

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - A special subcommittee meeting Wednesday morning in Columbia will discuss the funding of the possible completion of I-526.
According to the agenda of the Joint Bond Review Committee, the meeting will include a presentation by Charleston County officials as well as a discussion of next steps.
During a meeting in February, the committee recommended that a subcommittee review the funding for the contract. They’d like to learn more about how Charleston County plans to fund its portion of the project.
In January, State bank board members voted 5-2 to supply $420 million to complete the interstate.
The Charleston County Council Chairman, Elliott Summey, said then that the county still plans to move forward with permitting for the project.
“We’re going to keep moving forward on the project," Summey said. "We spent $3 million dollars on the project last week and we continue to get bills from SCDOT and we’re going to continue paying them, we’re moving right along.”
Under an amended agreement, Charleston County will be responsible for the rest, believed to be about $305 million. The county also will be responsible to defend any lawsuits.
Summey says they’ve already explained how they are going to fund the project.
“Through any means necessary through Charleston County’s multiple resources we’ve got whether it’s the sales tax or property tax,” Summey said. “We’ve got AAA bond rating we’re one out of 46 counties in the country with such a high bond rating so we feel very confident.”
Summey says they are using funds from the sales tax referendum that have not been already allocated.
“As far as I’m concerned we have a contract with the State Infrastructure Bank and we’re moving forward," Summey said.
State Transportation Infrastructure Bank Board Member Chip Limehouse says the funding contract should have never went back to the Joint Bond Review Committee because the committee had already approved the project. He says he believes the project funds will still be approved. He says it’s rare that a subcommittee would be created to examine the project further.
Last June, the SIB voted to kill the extension project, convinced Charleston County didn’t have the funding secured to cover cost overruns for the project. Then last October, the SIB and the county reopened negotiations.
