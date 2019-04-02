Toddler hospitalized after being beaten unconscious; parents arrested

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Texarkana, Arkansas police are investigating after a toddler was allegedly beaten to the point of unconsciousness. Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers received reports of the hospitalized three-year-old, who had injuries possibly sustained from abuse.
The little girl initially received treatment at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital but was airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, due to extensive and internal injuries.
Authorities say her parents, McKenna Belcher Cawley and Evorette Cawley, both 23-years-old, have been arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 1st degree.
One infant and another toddler were removed from the home and are in DHS custody.
The Texarkana, Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division is handling this case.
There is no further information at this time. KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.
