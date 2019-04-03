Warmer weather will give way to more rain by the end of the week!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure means better weather on the way over the next couple of days. Sunshine returns today and that will help to warm our temperatures back up. Highs today will be in the low 70s. Quiet weather will continue on Thursday in advance of another storm system that could bring a round of wet weather late Thursday night and into Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday, especially early in the day. Right now, it looks pretty dry for Saturday morning and the Cooper River Bridge Run although we may see a few showers and storms by the afternoon. The same setup will be in place on Sunday with a dry start and a few storms to finish the day. Highs will be near 80 degrees this weekend.