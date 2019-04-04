Britney Spears sends message to fans after seeking psychiatric treatment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pop superstar Britney Spears checked into a psychiatric facility more than a week ago to treat emotional distress, according to a report from Variety.
Spears, 37, is expected to remain in treatment for a month.
The report said Spears is upset over her father’s health. He recently underwent colon surgery.
Spears posted on Instagram Wednesday an image that said, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind body, spirit.” She added the message “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time,’” with a smiley face emoji.
The pop superstar moved from Las Vegas to watch her father in November. She had to cancel several concerts. She told fans they would get full refunds as she focused on her family.
“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time,” she said on Instagram.
Spears’ mental issues have been in the spotlight in the past. She shaved her head in 2007 and later checked into a psychiatric ward at UCLA.
Spears starred in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club when she was 11. She’s best known for pop songs like “… Baby One More Time,” and “Oops! … I did it again.”
Spears was born in McComb, MS and lived in Kentwood, LA. as a child.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.