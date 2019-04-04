Connecticut man on the run for nearly 30 years arrested in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man who has been on the run for nearly 30 years was captured Wednesday in Horry County.
According to a press release, Ted Lee Livingston was wanted by the state of Connecticut for an escape charge from April 1990.
To avoid capture, the suspect changed his birthday and ID information on his S.C. driver’s license, authorities said.
Members of the U.S. Marshals task force with Connecticut Parole Fugitive Investigations to apprehend Livingston, who was taken into custody on Pint Circle in Longs, the release stated.
He has been served a fugitive of justice warrant and is awaiting extradition back to Connecticut.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.