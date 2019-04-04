Cooper River Bridge Run expo helping runners prepare for race day

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Cooper River Bridge Run is just two short days away.
Runners will be able to prepare and have a little fun and the Cooper River Bridge Run expo, which runs Thursday and Friday at the Charleston area convention center in the 5000 block of Coliseum Drive in North Charleston.
Some merchandise will be available for sale and runners who didn’t have their packets mailed to them will need to pick them up at the expo because race day pickup isn’t available.
The packet includes your bib number, computer timing chip, event information; plus many free and valuable offers from event sponsors.
The event runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
