Church study finds stormwater drainage at fault for catastrophic flooding

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A study paid for by Crosstowne Church revealed a new understanding about what has caused catastrophic flooding and damage in the Bees Ferry Road corridor since 2015.
The “Hydrologic Analysis of Peak Stage Measurements in Church Creek at Crosstown Christian Church” was finalized in January 2019.
The report was compiled by Robinson Design Engineers, and it supported what many in the community had been saying for years, overdevelopment and poor stormwater drainage are having a detrimental effect on those living along the Church Creek basin.
“We saw a shift from rainfall issues to climate change becoming the dialogue, so we wanted to find out for ourselves what was going on to protect our personal investment,” Crosstowne Pastor Paul Rienzo said. “The investment of money to do the study made sense when you considered what we could provide the city as far as good empirical data and protected the investment Crosstowne has as a church.”
The study suggested any future land development in the Church Creek Basin will likely increase flood frequency and flood depth at the church, and it is influenced more by rainfall than tidal surge.
“This is not about finding out who is at fault,” Rienzo said. “We all know where we are. We also know the levels of tolerance this system of drainage has, so now it’s moving forward together with the data we have and holding all the entities responsible right down to seeing who the signatures are on the permits.”
Rienzo said gathering the science behind the flooding has become a mission for him and his congregation.
“The scripture tells us that we were created to be stewards of the earth,” Rienzo said. “We happen to be the people God chose to make an impact in the environment and to show his stewardship in that, so it wasn’t what I studied for. It wasn’t what I planned for, but it’s what God made me ready for and this congregation.”
Rienzo said his church has put more than $60,000 into gathering this scientific data in hopes of influencing future projects along Bees Ferry Road.
“Landing on the moon, that’s progress. Feeding the poor and educating those who can’t read, that’s progress. Putting three supermarkets within one mile of a group of people who can drive anywhere to get groceries, that’s not progress. Putting storage units in wetlands, that’s not progress. We are for progress, but what’s happening on Bees Ferry Road is not progress,” Rienzo said. “As we began to meet the homeowners across the street, most of them have been here for over 30 years. A lot of them have been retired. Nobody had money set aside to do their own hydrology study. They were looking at buyouts, flooding, delays were taking place and all that process, so we began to see we were not just doing this study for ourselves. It was a study to do for the community around us.”
The engineering firm responsible for this report installed a water level gage in Church Creek at Crosstowne and performed a series of statistical analyses of data collected at the new gage and data collected by federal agencies at other gaging stations.
The report suggests previous hydrologic studies of the basin are potentially inaccurate and, in the worst case, misleading because they were based on computer simulations rather than field measurements.
“We are challenging future development,” Rienzo said. “We’ve also approached the city about changing standards and increasing water retention north of Bees Ferry Road, and then we wanted to have the report to challenge what we call the ‘wild card.' The wild card is that political entity, that council person or any individual that has the power to exempt any standard concerning storm drainage runoff. We wanted to be able to put data in their hands and force them to tell us, show us the better data you have or what is the reason that you are exempting this development so it can go further even though we have good science against that decision.”
Rienzo said there are no plans to move the church’s congregation, for now. After each flooding event since 2015, the church has been repaired. However, church officials are considering the construction of a berm system around the property to protect it from future flooding.
“It’s not in our nature as believers to tuck and run or to just settle with somebody and get out of dodge, but we wanted to be a part of a solution,” Rienzo said. “We saw a calling coming through this, a calling for our neighbors, but it also helped define the narrative of us as a church…We can’t change our scenario. We had to discover what hope looked like when you can’t fix the problem, and we’ve become that congregation to a lot of people.”
Rienzo said there are plans to meet with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenberg about the report’s findings later this month.
