Church study finds stormwater drainage at fault for catastrophic flooding

“Landing on the moon, that’s progress. Feeding the poor and educating those who can’t read, that’s progress. Putting three supermarkets within one mile of a group of people who can drive anywhere to get groceries, that’s not progress. Putting storage units in wetlands, that’s not progress. We are for progress, but what’s happening on Bees Ferry Road is not progress,” Rienzo said. “As we began to meet the homeowners across the street, most of them have been here for over 30 years. A lot of them have been retired. Nobody had money set aside to do their own hydrology study. They were looking at buyouts, flooding, delays were taking place and all that process, so we began to see we were not just doing this study for ourselves. It was a study to do for the community around us.”