CSU offense rolls in midweek win over rival Citadel Wednesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Every starter in the Charleston Southern baseball lineup collected a hit Wednesday night and Max Ryerson and Dante Blakeney each went deep for a 10-5 victory over The Citadel from CSU Ballpark.
Ryerson and Blakeney went back-to-back in the first inning providing CSU’s (11-22) first four runs answering the early three-spot from the Bulldogs (9-20) and never looked back cruising to the win. The Bucs improved to a perfect 3-0 at CSU Ballpark versus Lowcountry rivals CofC and The Citadel posting at least nine runs in all three victories.
Ryerson’s blast made it three-straight games doing yard while Blakeney’s bomb gave the Bucs their second back-to-back longballs in just three games.
The Citadel scored three runs in the first – only two earned – as they used an early CSU miscue and three hits for a 3-0 lead. The four-spot from CSU was just the beginning offensively as CSU scored two-more in the second, three in the fourth and one final run in the seventh.
Each starter collected a hit in the win as Jason Miller made it 12-straight games with a hit and Payton Holdsworth extended his on-base streak to 10. Blakeney and Ryerson each collected two hits as well as Josh Litchfield.
How They Scored
- The Citadel scored three early runs in the first capped by Ben Peden’s two-run home run to right field carrying a 3-0 margin through one-half frame.
- CSU was quick to answer posting four runs of their own in the first and taking the lead for good on Dante Blakeney’s solo shot to left center – his coming as the back-half of a back-to-back job from himself and Max Ryerson.
- Ryerson’s towering blast made it a 3-3 ballgame before Blakeney made it 4-3 just two pitches later.
- CSU added-on with two-more runs in the second then three-more in the fourth for a 9-4 lead before one more Bulldog run on a solo shot and Sam Trend-Beacom’s bases-loaded walk in the seventh made it 10-5.
News and Notes
- Freshman outfielder Max Ryerson made it three-straight games leaving the yard with his latest moonshot and now leads the team in RBI’s with 23 on the season – making him the first to reach 20-plus.
- Wednesday made it two of the last three contests CSU had back-to-back home runs as Dante Blakeney followed Ryerson with a solo shot to left center.
- Each starter collected a hit Wednesday night – the first time the Bucs accomplished the feat in 2019 doing so against their rival Bulldogs.
- All three wins over CofC and The Citadel inside CSU Ballpark has seen at least nine runs from the Buccaneers including a pair of 10-5 wins over the Bulldogs.
- Both Jason Miller and Payton Holdsworth extended their one-base streaks with Miller collecting a hit in 12-straight and Holdsworth reaching safely in 10-consecutive games.
Up Next
CSU hits the road once again making their longest trip of the season to Longwood for a pivotal Big South weekend set. Friday’s contest will be the second of four CSU baseball games on ESPN3 this season with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. from Buddy Bolding Stadium.
What They’re Saying
“I just feel really good at the plate and I’m happy I can help the team in any way. I’m just trying to find ways to drive guys in and if it goes over the fence, that’s awesome too.” – Ryerson on his three-game home run streak.
“He’s getting his opportunities and making the most of them. He’s a cool customer and nothing seems to phase him. That’s what he’s been doing the whole year – whenever he gets the chance, he’s making the most of it for sure. We’ve got to give him more opportunities, no doubt.” – Coach Ward on Ryerson’s recent streak.
“The guys that came in out of the bullpen threw the ball really well – no walks between the four guys and six innings. That’s the name of the game – when you have the lead fill up the zone and let your guys behind you make plays.” – Coach Ward on his bullpen’s 6.0 innings of one-run ball.
“We’ve got some guys swinging the bats so we should have some confidence offensively. Even last night I thought guys put some good swings on the ball. We should take come confidence into the weekend and we’ll get some good starts from our guys on the mound.” – Coach Ward on his team’s momentum entering a pivotal weekend.