Deputies identify man wanted for shooting on Pawleys Island that left two dead, another seriously injured

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry investigators have identified a man wanted for a shooting on Pawleys Island that left two people dead and seriously wounded another person.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 30-year-old Jarvis Trymaine Jamison wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies describe him as a black male, 6′2," and 185 pounds.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
“Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message,” GCSO officials said."This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911."
