Deputies searching for man wanted on two counts of murder, other charges

KINGSTREE, SC (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies are asking for the pubilc’s help to locate a suspect in a double murder who is also wanted on additional charges.
Jasper Session is wanted on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Session is wanted in connection with two murders on March 31 that happened on Honeysuckle Lane in the Bloomingvale Community.
Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner Vernal Fulton said 24-year-old Raven Terrell Reid and 23-year-old John Edwards Dilon Davis died.
Relatives of Reid said Session was Reid’s cousin.
Anyone with information on Session’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Cheyenne Monteith at 843-355-6381, ext. 4523.
Deputies say Session is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
