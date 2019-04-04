Deputies searching for suspects who attempted to steal TV sets from Lowcountry Walmart

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are asking the public’s help to identify four people who attempted to steal several television sets on two different days from a Lowcountry Walmart.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says both crimes happened at the Walmart on North Road.
The first happened on March 22 when a pair of suspects entered the business around 4 p.m.
They were seen on video placing eight TVs and a vacuum cleaner in two carts before pushing the items along the back wall and toward the garden section.
“However, Walmart employees said they were able to confront the two before they made it out of the side entrance with the $2,100 worth of electronics and household goods,” OCSO officials said.
Deputies say the men then entered a white van and left the property.
Two days later, two suspects arrived at the business in a white Nissan and entered the store around 7 a.m.
Authorities say security video shows the two getting a shopping cart before moving to the electronics section in the store. A report states the suspects then loaded two television sets into a shopping cart.
“Video then depicts the duo pushing the cart out of the front doors where they get into a white Nissan Altima,” OCSO officials said."A store employee confronted the two before they could flee, obtaining photos of the car as well."
One of the television sets was recovered.
If anyone has any information on any of the suspects, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.
