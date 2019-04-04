Diners file class action lawsuit after getting sick at Summerville mexican restaurant

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -Three people who say they got norovirus after eating at a Summerville mexican restaurant in 2018 have now filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all the people who got sick after eating there last November and December.
The suit states that La Caretta is liable for all damages for each person who ate and got sick at the restaurant in the 1500 block of Old Trolley Road.
According to the lawsuit, La Carreta knew or should have known the the food was unfit or unreasonably dangerous to eat.
The three people are seeking punitive and actual damages from the restaurant.
According to a report released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the restaurant had temporarily closed on Dec. 5 after 10 people became ill.
DHEC then released their full findings in which they reported more than 280 complaints were submitted to DHEC’s Food Safety Complaint system. According to DHEC, a single complainant may involve multiple individuals.
Following the initial complaints, authorities said there was an attempt to contact each complainant requesting that each person potentially impacted complete an online survey.
Officials say a total of 332 people completed the survey in which 290 people reported becoming sick after eating at the restaurant and 42 patrons said they did not have any signs of illness.
In addition, six patrons provided samples for testing, and each tested positive for norovirus, according to DHEC’s report.
During the initial stages of the investigation, DHEC officials said the symptoms suggested a “viral gastrointestinal illness” which is contagious and can cause vomiting and diarrhea.
Infection can be spread by direct contact with an ill person, consuming contaminated food or beverage, and or touching contaminated surfaces.
DHEC made an on-site visit on Dec. 5, and instructed the management regarding a recommended thorough, deep cleaning of the restaurant and exclusion of any ill employees.
“Just vomiting, over and over again, literally like every hour on the hour," Widener said."It would relent for a little bit and then it would come back on, and it was horrible.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.