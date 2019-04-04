Eagles Edge Cougars, 3-1

SAVANNAH, Ga. --- Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) and Harrison Hawkins (Bishopville, S.C.) each collected two hits, and Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) drove in his 10th run of the season as the College of Charleston baseball team fell to Georgia Southern, 3-1, at Grayson Stadium on Wednesday evening.
The loss snaps a five-game winning streak for College of Charleston (19-11), as Georgia Southern improves to 16-13 on the season. Charleston finished the night with an 8-7 advantage in hits, but were limited to a 3-for-20 (.150) clip with runners on base. The Eagles scored once in each of the first two innings, and kept the Cougars off the board until the seventh in the victory.
Wondrack and Hawkins led the way with two hits each, including a double for Wondrack, as Manzo went 1-for-4 with an infield RBI single. Zach Williams (Marietta, Ga.) got the start and tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out two to take the loss. Steven Cook (Westminster, Md.), Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) and Brooks Lucas (Greenville, S.C.) each threw a scoreless inning in relief to keep the Cougars within striking distance.
Steven Curry went 4-for-4 with two runs scored to pace the Eagles, as Tyler Martin drove in two. Tyler Owens held the Cougars to one run on seven hits and struck out four in seven frames to earn the win. Hayden Harris tossed two scoreless innings to record the save.
Charleston continues its road swing with a trip to Harrisonburg, Va. this weekend for a three-game set with James Madison in Colonial Athletic Association play. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:00 p.m.