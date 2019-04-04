Firefighters surprised with free pizza after weekend puppy rescue

Firefighters surprised with free pizza after weekend puppy rescue
The North Charleston Fire Department rescued a puppy trapped under a pile of rocks Saturday. (Source: NCFD via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips | April 4, 2019 at 2:48 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 2:48 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Someone in Texas decided to reward members of the North Charleston Fire Department with free pizza after crews saved a puppy Saturday.

The department posted photos to its Facebook page showing a message on a Domino’s Pizza receipt.

“Appreciation for saving the dog,” the receipt read.

#ThankfulThursday...for the donation of pizza to Engine 201-C for the puppy rescue. Thanks to the anonymous person in Texas!

Posted by North Charleston Fire Department on Thursday, April 4, 2019

A fire crew rescued a puppy buried beneath a pile of rocks and posted video of the rescue on Saturday afternoon. Bike riders called the fire department when they heard the puppy crying from beneath the rocks.

Engine 201 Capt. Bryant came to the rescue, according to a Facebook post, digging the puppy out of the rocks.

The puppy did not appear to be injured.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.