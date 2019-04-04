Georgetown deputies looking for person involved in car burglary

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person involved in a car burglary in a residential area.
Deputies say someone stole items out a parked car behind a residence of Helena Street in the Maryville section of the city of Georgetown.
A surveillance video showed a person riding a bicycle between Mar. 6 at 9:00 p.m. and Mar. 7 5:30 a.m.
If you any have information about the identity of this individual, please contact Investigator Allen Morris at the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4335.
