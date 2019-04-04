GRAPHIC: Man says someone cut his cat’s ears off

MAGNA, UT (KUTV/CNN) - A Utah man says he wants to know who cut his cat's ears off.
The owner of "Alize," Stauche Fillmore, says the cat came home last week covered in blood.
Fillmore says it looked like both of the cat's ears were torn off and thinks a person was responsible for doing it.
"(It) looks like is somebody took a pair of scissors and snipped them off," Fillmore said. "She's actually done good, but she's kind of a little skittish right now."
Fillmore says he will call Salt Lake County Animal Services and try to track down who is responsible.
A spokesperson for animal services says it's "extremely important" to report any suspected case of animal abuse.
