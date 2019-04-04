Ladson man given 3 life sentences for 2016 Berkeley Co. triple murder

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Berkeley County man has been sentenced to three life sentences for a triple murder in 2016.
A jury convicted Robert Nolen last week for killing 62-year-old James Harrison of Summerville, 47-year-old Lance Donovan Kenyon of Moncks Corner and 52-year-old Harry Lee Gressette of Goose Creek, according to deputy solicitor Brian Alfaro.
At 1:48 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2016 deputies responded to a 911 call for a shooting at Macio Road in unincorporated Moncks Corner. Two people died at the scene and another died at the hospital a short time later.
According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation resulted in Nolen’s arrest at the scene of the crime just hours after the crimes took place.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.