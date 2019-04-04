Live 5 Scambusters: Mount Pleasant police warn of threatening scam letter

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the community about a scam letter going around, threatening to expose your secrets unless you pay up.
The department says scammers are combining old school communication with high tech demands in a new scam. A threatening letter has turned up in a few mailboxes in recent weeks.
“It’s going around Mount Pleasant so this probably won’t be the last you’ll see of it,” Mount Pleasant police Inspector Chip Googe said.
In the letter, the writer claims to know a secret and is threatening to share that information. It gives the recipient two options: Ignore it and take their chances or pay $28,000 to keep the information a secret.
“They are preying off the fear that you’ll just send money without questioning it,” Googe said.
While the threat comes through the mail, the extortion method is high tech. The scammer has by-passed popular payment options such as gift cards or money gram. Instead, the scammer demands payment by using Bitcoin. It assumes the victim is not familiar with Bitcoin and offers step by step instructions on how to use it.
“When they’ve given those long detailed instructions I think it gives more credence to what they’re trying to say,” Googe said.
Inspector Googe says if you get a letter like this and you’re not sure about it, you can call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at (843) 743-7200 to check it out.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
