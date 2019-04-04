Lowcountry charter school releases statement following report of police investigating bullying incidents

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry charter school has released a statement following a report that police are investigating reports of bullying at the school.
Mevers School of Excellence Principal John Spagnolia released the following statement Thursday evening.
"Mevers School of Excellence ensures that student safety is our top priority,” Spagnolia said. “Our protocol for students when they have any issues is to notify a teacher immediately, and the matter will be addressed appropriately. In regards to these reported claims, rarely are teachers or administrators at Mevers notified by a student..”
Police say an 11-year old and 12-year old girl claim they were threatened at the school on Henry Brown Jr. Boulevard.
Both students told investigators they were bullied by a group of four students.
She said while in a bathroom one of the students told her she “wanted to see her dead” and that she was going to “fight her and not stop until she was dead.”
