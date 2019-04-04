Lowcountry MLB Update (4/3)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Came in as a pinch runner in a 2-1 loss to Detroit. The Holly Hill native is batting .143 with a HR and 2 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with a walk and a K in a 5-3 win over Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .200 with a HR and 4 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 5-4 win over Pittsburgh. The Stratford alum is batting .000
