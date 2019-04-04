No. 19 Chants Fall on the Road 4-1 at Illinois

Champaign, Ill. – No. 19 Coastal Carolina was held to just one run on five hits, as the Illinois Fighting Illini scored three runs over the seventh and eighth innings to defeat the Chanticleers 4-1 on Wednesday night at Illinois Field.
The loss is the third-straight for the Chants, their longest losing streak of the season and drops CCU to 20-10-1 overall on the year. Illinois improved to 19-8 overall and a perfect 8-0 at home on the season. With the win, the Fighting Illini take the three-game series 2-1.
Despite not factoring in the decision, freshman starter Nick Parker had his best performance of his young Chant career on Wednesday night, as the right-handed pitcher allowed just one run on six hits, one walk and struck out a career-high six batters in 6.0-complete innings, also a career high.
His second career start was the first quality start of his collegiate career and the seventh on the season for the Chants’ pitching staff.
Fellow freshman pitcher Alaska Abney (1-3) was given the loss, as the righty was tacked for two runs, one of which was earned, on two hits and a walk in facing just three batters in the bottom of the seventh.
The Illini bullpen held coastal to just one hit over the final 4.2 innings of the contest, as reliever Ryan Schmitt (3-0) was awarded the win with 1.0-scoreless inning while closer Garrett Acton (10) picked up the save with a scoreless ninth.
At the plate, five Chants had one hit each highlighted by a double from catcher Kyle Skeels (1-for-4, 2B), while third baseman Mike Koenig (0-for-3, RBI) had the lone RBI on a ground out to third base in the fourth. Cameron Pearcey (1-for-2, BB, HBP) reached base safely three times in the loss.
For the Fighting Illini offensively, the home team had its lead-off batter reach base and score safely in three innings on the night and took advantage of two Coastal miscues to score two unearned runs. Outfielder Jack Yalowitz (2-for-3, BB, RBI, run, SB) had two base hits and an RBI, while both middle infielders Ben Troike (1-for-5, 2B, run) and Branden Comia (1-for-3, 2B) each had a double in the win. Designated hitter Michael Massey (1-for-2, SF, RBI, run) added an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
The Chanticleers got the scoring going in the top of the fourth, as Coastal loaded the bases on back-to-back singles from Zach Biermann and Pearcey followed by a walk to Parker Chavers. Koenig then hit a slow ground ball to third base to plate Biermann from third and put the visitors in front 1-0 midway through the fourth inning.
However, the lead did not last for long, as Illinois answered with a run of its own on three hits with the last base knock an RBI single by Yalowitz through the right side past a diving Cory Wood to tie the game up at 1-1 after four innings of play.
After the Chants stranded one runner on base in the fifth, Parker pitched around a double and an intentional walk in the fifth and a single in the sixth to keep the game tied at 1-1 heading into the seventh inning.
The Illini took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the seventh, as the home team started the inning off with a single and a double to put runners on first and second with no outs. A passed ball allowed the first run in the inning before a sacrifice fly two batters later pushed Illinois out in front at 3-1 with two innings to play in the contest.
The Chants got a two-out double from Skeels in the top of the eighth, their first base runner since a walk in the fifth, but saw a strikeout end the inning with the Illini on top at 3-1.
Illinois added an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth to put the final score at 4-1.
The Chanticleers struck out 11 times on the night and left nine runners on base. Illinois also left nine runners on base but struck out just seven times for the game.
Coastal (20-10-1, 6-3 Sun Belt) will remain on the road to take on South Alabama (13-15, 6-3 Sun Belt) in a three-game conference series this weekend with game one set for a 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT first pitch on Friday night at Stanky Field.