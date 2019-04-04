Parents outraged over light sentence for substitute teacher who had sex with students

The charges date back to 2016. Heidi Marie Domangue was booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 and three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The two mothers we spoke to say they made it clear to the district attorney that they wanted to pursue this case. They wanted Domangue, also known as Heidi Verret, to serve jail time, to register as a sex offender and to be prohibited from teaching.