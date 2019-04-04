Possible changes coming to CCSD after protest shut down last month’s board meeting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at making changes to its school board policies after a protest shut down last month’s board meeting.
On Monday the board will be talking about two new potential policy changes. Both center around trying to keep the board operational if outbursts happen again.
Last month protesters brought the meeting to a halt and demanded the district educate their kids. Protesters also took the seats of school board members and said the district is failing to educate minority children.
The two policies up for discussion on Monday would provide guidelines in the event another outburst or disruption were to happen.
The first policy would establish appropriate behavior during meetings, and what will happen if a disturbance happens.
“The District does not currently have in existence a decorum policy that sets forth the expectation of respect and courtesy to be displayed when interacting with the Board of Trustees. It has become clear that a policy such as this is needed,” the proposed policy states. “It provides clear guidance on expected behavior and what actions will be taken against any person who engages in conduct that disrupts, disturbs or otherwise impedes the orderly conduct of a Board Meeting.”
The district will also be talking about eliminating a first and second reading, giving the board the ability to immediately approval a board policy.
“Policy BG/BGD require newly created policies and updates to current policies go before the board in two separate readings before they become effective,” the proposed policy states. “However, due to a recent event, staff is recommending the suspension of Policy BG/BGD to allow for the immediate approval of a new Board Meeting Protocol policy.”
These policies will be voted on in Monday’s special called board meeting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
