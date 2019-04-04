Preps underway for start of annual Flowertown Festival

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The family-friendly Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival, one of the biggest springtime events in the Lowcountry, begins Friday in downtown Summerville.
Summerville Police say set up for the festival is underway in the area of South Main Street. Police are asking people traveling in the are to be mindful of pedestrians and vendors and to expect some traffic delays.
The Flowertown Festival is one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the southeast.
The annual event brings some 200,000 people to the area from Friday through Sunday. The festival kicks off as Summerville becomes awash in color from pink azaleas, purple wisteria and white dogwood blossoms. It ranks as one of the top 20 events in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society.
It features more than 200 jury-selected artists from across the country who display their work for sale, delicious food items.
Children can enjoy fun activities and rides at the Children’s Jubilee.
On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a farmer’s market.
The festival is held on South Main Street in Summerville and kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday.
Hours are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission and parking is free.
All proceeds from this three-day event go towards health and wellness programs at the Summerville Family YMCA.
