Residents call for closing of Pawleys Island nightclub after double fatal shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - People who live near a Pawleys Island nightclub want it closed after two men were shot to death there.
Investigators say Jarvis Jamison shot and killed 28-year-old Matthew Cobb of Hemingway and 27-year-old Tevin Washington of Georgetown early Friday morning at TC’S Lounge on Petigru Drive.
Jamison is still at large.
Deputies found two handguns and several shell casings outside the club.
911 calls revealed a chaotic scene.
“I need an ambulance, TC’s Lounge in Pawleys Island right now,” one caller said.
“I don’t have time to get shot, I’m a mother of three,” another caller said.
Last summer, another man died after he was shot outside the club after an argument.
A woman who lives near the club is glad to see the sheriff’s office is trying to close it.
“There’s too much drama over there,” said Dana Singleton who knew a victim from each shooting. “I think they should have closed down, it’s my personal opinion. I’m pretty sure a lot of other people feel that way as well.”
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Lesley says the agency will try to shut down TC’s Lounge through county inspections and the fire marshal. If necessary, the sheriff’s office will take the owners to court, he says.
