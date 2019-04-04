Warmer & Breezy; Scattered Rain Tomorrow

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - As high pressure shifts east, onshore winds could become a bit gusty at times. High temperatures will feel warmer- topping out in the mid 70s. Look for plenty of sunshine with a few clouds as drier air aloft still lingers over the area. Overnight lows should only drop into the upper 50s under increasing clouds.
Scattered rain is likely tomorrow morning/afternoon. Rain chances should decrease the second half of the day. Highs tomorrow are expected to top out in the low/mid 70s.
Expect dry conditions for the Bridge Run, but a few afternoon showers and a pop up t-storm are not out of the question. Expect daily rain chances after today.
TODAY: Mostly sunny & breezy; HIGH 75.
TOMORROW: Scattered rain likely with cloudy skies; HIGH: 73.
SATURDAY: Dry start, mostly cloudy w/afternoon shower/t-storm chance; HIGH: 78.
SUNDAY: Slight rain chance/isolated t-storm possible; HIGH: 81.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
