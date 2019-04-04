Woman charged after telling cab driver she couldn’t pay because the rent was due

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury charged a woman after she allegedly stiffed a taxi cab driver on a $50 fare.
According to the report, Chenice Jasmine Blackwell, 29, of S. West St., was involved in some sort of disturbance in Mooresville on Christmas Day of last year.
Blackwell was taken to the Mooresville Police Department. While in the lobby, she called a taxi to give her a ride back home to Salisbury.
Blackwell got out of the cab, went inside the house and did not return. When the cab driver called her, she told him she wasn’t coming out and wouldn’t pay the fare because the rent was due.
Blackwell was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and jailed under a bond of $1500.
