4-year-old girl dies from injuries after suspected DUI crash

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A 4-year-old who was injured in a crash late Saturday night on 17A in Colleton County has died from her injuries.
Aryah Thomas, 4, passed away at MUSC on Wednesday afternoon, according to Colleton County coroner Richard Harvey.
Vincente Pineda Garcia, 43, has been charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and no driver’s license in connection with the crash. It’s unclear whether his charges will be upgraded in the wake of Thomas’ death.
The collision happened on Saturday night on US 17-A near McDaniel Town Road and involved three vehicles: a 2011 Jeep SUV, a 2014 Toyota 4-Door and a 2002 Ford Pickup which Garcia drove, Highway Patrol officials reported.
Troopers took Garcia into custody on Monday upon his release from the hospital.
The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol with the assistance of the Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
When first responders got to the scene they found an off-duty nurse performing CPR on Thomas. A report states bystanders had removed the 4-year-old and several other people from the Toyota. Thomas was in critical condition when she was initially transported from the scene Saturday night.
CCFR officials said the wreckage and debris blocked the entire highway, causing traffic to be rerouted for over five hours.
