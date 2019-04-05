The Citadel’s new president to be formally inaugurated Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Citadel will officially install its 20th president at a ceremony on campus Friday afternoon.
US Marine Corps Retired Gen. Glenn Waters, a four-star general, will be inaugurated at 2 p.m. Walters, who graduated from the military college in 1979, assumed his responsibilities in October.
After the ceremony, Walters will review the South Carolina Corps of Cadets at 4 p.m. on Summerall Field during the Inauguration Military Review Parade.
Walters was selected to become The Citadel’s new president in April 2018. At that time, he was serving as the 34th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, the corps’ second-highest ranking officer.
He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps, according to The Citadel. After initially serving as an infantry officer, he attended flight training in Pensacola, Florida, and was designated a naval aviator in 1981. Walters trained and served as a test pilot, and also deployed overseas on numerous occasions in the Pacific and Central Command theaters, including Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan. Walters deployed in support of Operation Earnest Will, the U.S. military's mission to protect Kuwaiti tankers from Iranian attacks, and served on land and at sea in the Asia-Pacific region.
During his career, Walters has earned numerous awards and medals including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal with award star, the Air Medal, the Kuwait Liberation Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Korea Defense Service Medal.
His wife, Gail Walters, a communications professional, is The Citadel’s new first lady.
Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to speak at the ceremony.
