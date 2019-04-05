Colleton County murder victim was shot to death, mom makes appeal for arrest

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A Colleton County man who was reported missing then found dead, was shot to death, authorities said Friday.
Colleton County Sheriff says the body of 22-year old Derrick Malik Rhodes was found Tuesday afternoon in the trunk of his car at a boat landing in Yemassee.
Rhodes was reported missing from his home on Cooks Hill Road on Monday afternoon.
His mother Asperita Wright said she last saw her son on Monday afternoon.
“I do want some answers. I mean I lost my husband New Years Eve and now I have to go through this,” White said Friday.
“I want the public to come forward. I feel like it’s a small town and everyone knows everything.”
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 843 549 2211.
